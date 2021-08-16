Man dies after suspected cattle-trampling in South Gloucestershire

A man has died after a suspected cattle-trampling in South Gloucestershire.

Avon and Somerset Police released a statement after the body of a man in his 80s was found by a dog walker in Marshfield on Tuesday, 10 August.

The death is currently being linked to cattle trampling but an official investigation has been launched.

“The police and ambulance services responded after a dog walker found the body of a man in a field in Marshfield, South Gloucestershire," the statement said.

“The deceased was a local man in his 80s. His next of kin are aware.

“The Health and Safety Executive was informed and enquiries are underway to establish what has happened on behalf of the coroner's office.

“If you have any information which could help please call 101 and give the reference 5221183256.”