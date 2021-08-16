Man fights for life after attack by adults and children in Penzance

A 40-year-old man has sustained life-threatening injuries after being assaulted in Penzance.

The incident happened in the Market Jew Street area at around 3:48am this morning on Sunday 15 August.

He was thought to have been walking towards the town centre when he was approached by a group of adults and children. He was the forced to the ground, kicked and assaulted.

The man was taken to Royal Cornwall Hospital before being transferred to Derriford Hospital.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward to help with enquiries.

Detective Inspector Glenn Willcocks, of Cornwall CID, said: “This was a despicable act of violence that has left the victim sedated and in a serious condition.

“It is believed recorded footage of the incident may exist on mobiles. I would particularly like to hear from anyone who was in town at this time and witnessed events.

"There is likely to be a significant police presence in the area throughout the day while forensic teams examine the scene.”

Officers are also appealing for parents of any young people whose children may have been in the area, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk and quote the incident of 213 of 15 August.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800555111.