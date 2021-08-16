A man has said he was "sick to his stomach" after finding a number of needles placed near a path at a playing field in Swindon.

Gary Gunning was walking with a friend in a forest between Pinehurst Road and Cricklade road when he spotted the object on the floor.

He discovered a collection of litter and a large stick with several needles attached to one end.

The area is frequently used by dog walkers and families and Gary said he was "sickened" by what he had found.

I was sick to my stomach. I've never seen anything like that before and I was so worried for the kids and pets in the area that might have picked it up. Gary Gunning

He was able to dispose of the needles safely by taking them to his local doctors.

Speaking to Wiltshire Live, Swindon Borough Councillor Carol Shelley of the Gorsehill and Pinehurst ward said: "I was concerned that they were touching things that were potentially toxic and if it was young people, that they probably didn't realise the danger they were putting themselves in by messing about with this sort of rubbish.

"We need to keep this sort of rubbish out of our community. We need safe places for syringes to be disposed of that people will actually use."The council confirmed that a check of the area had taken place to make sure that similar items have been disposed safely.