Cycling enthusiasts across Cornwall are in for a special treat after it was confirmed that Mark Cavendish would be riding in this year's Tour of Britain.

The tour, which will be passing through Cornwall for the first time in its history, officially starts on September 5.

Cavendish will lead the Belgian team Deceuninck-Quick-Step when the race begins in the region.

He comes off the back of a successful Tour de France where he matched Eddy Merckx's long-standing record of 34 stage wins in the event.

Mark Cavendish said: "It is always an honour to race on the home roads of the Tour of Britain". Credit: SWPix

Saint Piran, Cornwall’s first-ever international cycling team, will make their Tour of Britain debut against Cavendish when they compete in the race’s Grand Départ taking place in the Duchy.

Four of the team’s 2021 roster possess knowledge of the region, with Tristan Davies, Steve Lampier, Chris Opie, Bradley Symonds all hailing from Cornwall.

Speaking about the decision to participate in the tour, Cavendish said: "It's always an honour to race on the home roads of the Tour of Britain". He will be competing for a 12th time.

Cavendish, who has won 10 stages of the Tour of Britain, added: "It's a race where I have always enjoyed success and I am really looking forward to racing with what I know will be a strong team.

"It has already been a special year for me and riding the Tour of Britain will be a great way to see so many of the people who have supported me throughout."

The 2021 Champion of the Tour of Britain is due to be crowned in Aberdeen on Sunday 12 September.