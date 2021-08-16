Plymouth shooting: City falls silent to pay respect to Keyham victims

Play video

Watch the speech by Councillor Terri Beer, the Lord Mayor of Plymouth

The city of Plymouth fell silent this morning to pay respect to the five people who died in the Keyham shooting incident last week (12 August).

The minute's silence was held at 11am - across the city, communities came together to remember the victims.

At The Guildhall on Armada Way, civic leaders, key representatives and council staff came together to share a moment of reflection.

Plymouth residents continue to pay their respects after one of the city's 'darkest days'. Credit: PA

Councillor Terri Beer, the Lord Mayor of Plymouth, said: “The outpouring of love and kindness for Keyham over the past 48 hours has been overwhelming. Across the country, we have seen how everyone is distraught by what has happened.

“To show the families of the victims and the wider community that we all stand with them at this difficult time, I invite everyone in the UK to join us in a minute’s silence.

“We all need to come together and support Keyham to recover from this tragedy. This will be a moment for us to unite, reflect and remember those we have lost.”

Police have named the victims as:

Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman, aged 51, who was the gunman's mother;

Sophie Martyn, aged three, and her father Lee Martyn, 43;

Stephen Washington, 59;

Kate Shepherd, 66, who was injured at the scene and died later at Derriford Hospital.

Flags have been flying at half-mast and floral tributes are being laid at the junction of Wolseley Road and Henderson Place.

A candlelit vigil will be held on Jubilee Green in Saltash at 7pm this evening (16 August). Livewire Youth Music will be open afterwards for teas and coffees. They will be providing support through their Mental Health team for anyone who wishes to talk in a safe space.