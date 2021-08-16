Three-week-old kittens found in dog poo bin in St Austell

A dog-walker got a bit of a shock when she found three kittens in a dog poo bin in St Austell.

She heard the three-week-old kittens crying inside the bin on Saturday 14 August before rescuing them and delivering them to Sally's Cat Rescue Centre nearby.

Sally Olford, who has been running the rescue for the past 20 years, said that the kittens had been rescued and were now in good health.

We don't know how long they've been in there, we're guessing they'd been dumped perhaps the night before, so maybe 12 hours, 24 hours. Sally Olford

"A lady was out walking her dog yesterday morning, she went to put some dog poo in the dog waste bin and to her surprise she could hear crying," she said.

"There was three kittens in there - she managed to retrieve them. She called us and we went and collected the kittens they were shaken up - they are between three and four weeks, covered in fleas, but other than that in generally good health."

Sally said that she believes that somebody had dumped the kittens in the bin without worrying about how they would be found.

Kittens had been found in the bin, it is unknown how long they were there for. Credit: BPM Media.

"To me that wasn't somebody dumping them hoping they'd be found, it was somebody dumping them for a more sinister reason," she said.

"If anybody knows anything, we would happily take the mum, they can drop her to us anonymously, they can leave her outside my front door, anything that means we can reunite them because these kittens aren't really old enough to be without a mum so we're havingto hand rear them.

"What we're saying to people is we're always here, if you're that desperate ring us, dump them on my doorstep if you have to, on the vet's doorstep but there's nothing that means these three kittens deserve to lose their life."

Sally said that a lot of people had offered to take the kittens in but that at the moment they are too young.