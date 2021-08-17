Dog missing from London found more than 200 miles away by police in Plymouth

A dog from London, that had been missing for more than two weeks, was reunited with its owners thanks to police officers who found her more than 200 miles away in Plymouth.

Officers helped to locate Luna the Cockapoo after she had disappeared from Camden Town in the capital.

She was reported missing on 3 August by her owners.

A social media appeal for Luna had been shared in missing pet pages across the country. It was forwarded by more than 1000 people.

Luna had travelled more than 200 miles before being found.

Devon and Cornwall Police thanked the public for all the help in finding her.