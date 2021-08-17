Eight-foot boa constrictor snake rescued near bins in Bristol

An eight-foot long snake has been rescued after being discovered near some bins in Bristol on 11 August.

The RSPCA was contacted by Avon and Somerset Police after a member of the public made the unusual discovery in Long Cross, Lawrence Weston.

Animal Rescue Officer, Clara Scully, is now appealing for anyone who knows where the boa constrictor has come from to contact the charity.

She said: “The condition of this poor boa constrictor concerned the vet who carried out an examination - the snake has lots of old burn scarring and is very overweight.

"A specialist facility is now kindly caring for this boa constrictor and a home will be found once the snake regains health condition."

The RSPCA urges prospective owners of any exotic pet to thoroughly research the animal's needs, using expert sources, and only consider keeping one if they can ensure they are fully able to provide for these needs.

The needs of non-domestic animals are just the same as they would be in the wild and are often linked to a specialist environment and diet.

Like other reptiles, boa constrictors are ectothermic so they rely on their environment to maintain their body temperature.

Reptiles that are not native to this country need a heated environment with a specific temperature gradient for the species to regulate their body temperature.

The RSPCA stresses many people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when they take them on.

Impulse buying risks people not understanding fully what they need to provide for the animal before they decide to take the animal on.

Animals may become aggressive, grow very large, live for a long time or require a licence or paperwork to be legally kept or sold.

Without proper care exotic animals can suffer from serious diseases and, in severe cases or if left untreated, they can die.

The charity asks anyone who recognises this snake or thinks they may know more about where it came from should contact our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.