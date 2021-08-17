Man arrested in connection with arson attack on Bristol nightclub

A man has been arrested in connection with an arson attack on a Bristol nightclub.

The 28-year-old is in police custody following an investigation into a fire which broke out at SWX on July 13.

A CCTV appeal was issued by Avon and Somerset Police after the incident as the cause of the fire was treated as suspicious.

The force said it was "grateful" for the assistance of the general public who provided information following the CCTV appeal.

An Avon and Somerset Statement said: "We’d like to thank those who shared our appeal and called in with information.

"Anyone with information which could help our inquiry who hasn’t yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221157462."

20 firefighters from eight crews were deployed to help tackle the fire which significantly damaged the four-storey club.

The owner of the club reassured people that the club's doors will re-open soon but the venue still remains temporarily closed.