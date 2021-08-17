Police release new image after Penzance mob attack

Devon and Cornwall Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following reports of an assault in Penzance on 15 August.

Officers are keen to identify and speak to the man pictured, as it is thought they may have information which could assist the investigation.

Police were called at around 3:48am following reports that a 40-year-old man had been seriously assaulted in Market Jew Street. He sustained a fracture to the skull and other life threatening injuries.

The victim is thought it have been walking in the town centre before being approached by a group of adults and children.

Following an altercation, the victim was assaulted and forced to the ground where he was then subject to repeated kicks to his body.

The victim was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital before being transferred to Derriford Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Officers are appealing for anyone who knows the man pictured to contact police. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

A 14-year-old boy from Penzance was later arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police had previously issued an image of a second person the wished to identify. That person has since been identified and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting incident 213 of 15 August. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.