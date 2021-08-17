'Racist graffiti' sprawled on cliffs at Cornish beach - police investigating

Police are investigating reports of racist graffiti which was painted on the cliffs at a beach in Cornwall.

Officers were called about abusive and racist graffiti on the cliffs at Pedn Vounder Beach, near Treen St Levan, Penzance, at around 10.15am on Thursday 12 August.

Local residents and visitors helped the National Trust to remove the graffiti by mid-afternoon.

Pedn Vounder beach

PC Darren Hughes, Neighbourhood Beat Manager, said: “The Neighbourhood Team will be working with the National Trust to follow up on any information that will help identify those responsible for the disgusting graffiti at one of Cornwall’s most beautiful locations.”

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/068958/21.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-org.uk.