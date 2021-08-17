SWX fire: Man charged with arson after blaze at Bristol nightclub

Police have charged a 28-year-old man after an arson attack on a Bristol nightclub.

SWX, on Nelson Street, sustained significant damage after it was set alight in the early hours of July 13, just days before it was set to reopen fully to the public.

Owen Marshall, of Royate Hill, Bristol, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

At the height of the blaze there were 20 firefighters and a number of police cars.

Speaking after a CCTV appeal was issued by Avon and Somerset Police earlier this month, Detective Inspector Tola Munro said: "As well as causing substantial fire damage to the venue this attack has cost the owners a significant amount in lost revenue which only adds to the upset such an incident causes.

"We’re taking the incident extremely seriously and have carried out a large number of enquires since it happened, including trawling through hours of CCTV footage from the local area."

Marshall has also been charged with one count of criminal damage and two counts of making threats to cause criminal damage relating to a pub and another nightclub in the city.

The criminal damage charge relates to an incident overnight 27/28 July in which a window of the Barley Mow pub, on Barton Road, Bristol was damaged.

The other two charges relate to letters sent to Lakota nightclub and a member of the public.

Marshall is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court on the afternoon of Tuesday 16 August.