Making sure children still get lunch during the summer holidays has been the subject of huge debate - particularly those children who usually have free school meals.

In Plymouth, the council has been dealing with the issue by offering holiday clubs at 65 venues across the city which are free to those children who qualify for free school meals.

And the authority has taken the idea further with a series of outside events at parks across the city. They have been open to anyone and offer a free meal and activities to keep the whole family "fit and fed".

Fit & Fun event in Victoria Park Credit: ITV News Westcountry

Funded by the Government, the scheme has been run by Plymouth City Council.

Louise Kelly the sports development officer for Plymouth City Council said the events were vital support for families across the city.

After the year that we've had, everybody is just chomping at the bit to get out and do things as a family as well. Louise Kelley, Sports Development Officer, Plymouth City Council

The events have gone down a storm. As well as free hot and cold lunches, there was slime and smoothie making, bouncy castles, football and mini golf among many other activities.

Fit & Fun event in Victoria Park, Plymouth Credit: ITV News Westcountry

Mum Carol Stevens told ITV News West Country: "It brings everybody together and the children who possibly wouldn't get fed much at home during the school holidays. At least you know that children are getting fed."

The outdoor events will continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays until the end of August. A full list can be found here.