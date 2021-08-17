Play video

"The good things that we did out there, they feel like they are being undone. Was it for nothing?"

Those are the words of a former Royal Marine from the West Country whose life was changed forever after he stepped on a landmine in Afghanistan 13 years ago.

Ben McBean, from Plymouth, served in Afghanistan with the Taunton-based 40 Commando.

He saw comrades killed and lost an arm and a leg after stepping on a mine when he was just 20 years old.

Now he says he is avoiding updates on the situation in the country as he feels like there is "no legacy left" in the country he and his fellow soldiers fought to save.

Ben McBean says that his thoughts are with all of those people affected by the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

It comes as Afghanistan once again returned to Taliban control after nearly two decades of fighting by British forces.

The UK Government has criticised the takeover and has said it was surprised by the speed at which the Islamist group had taken over.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has warned the Taliban it will be held to account if it does not protect human rights in Afghanistan after fears grew over the treatment of some of its people.

Speaking to ITV News West Country, Ben said: "How have we left already when we haven't won? Which means maybe this was for nothing. People have been killed. People's mental health goes down the pan for what?

"That's not even talking about the Afghan people themselves, civilians who aren't a part of the Taliban."

He described his feelings for the sacrifice he and many of his comrades made during their time serving in the conflict.

"I mean, obviously when we're out there, we did some good stuff and it wasn't all just fighting - you were helping the people as well," he continued.

Obviously, my injuries last for life, and there's no real legacy left back in Afghanistan. Ben McBean

"Just one example, take the young women, they were able to be educated so you can look back and say that was a really good thing that we did out there," he said.

"Now, those same women are having to burn their certificates, burn their ID because if the Taliban find that they've been educated, they're dead. So even the good things that we did out there are being undone."

Ben also expressed his sadness for those families who lost loved ones in the conflict and to the people in Afghanistan who are frantically searching for an escape route.

"For me, I've been injured, but for people who've lost family and friends... who lost their mum, your dad, son, your daughter I think it's harsh for them.

"I still get to enjoy life here in this country and go on with the day, whereas they can't and all for what?

"It's just a shame because obviously those who lost their lives out in Afghanistan - it doesn't go on. I feel sadness".