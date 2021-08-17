Woman sexually assaulted by stranger in Cornwall

A woman has reported being sexually assaulted by a stranger who approached her in the early hours of Sunday morning (15 August) in Cornwall.

She said she was walking along a lane by Castle Canyke Road in Bodmin when the attack took place at around 3.45am.

Devon and Cornwall Police has issued a statement and asked for anyone with information to come forward and speak to police.

A spokesperson from the force said: "It was reported that the victim had walked down a lane by Castle Canyke Road in Bodmin where she was approached by an unknown man and sexually assaulted.

"Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries in the area and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and speak to police.

"Anyone with any information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 228 15/08/21."