Bristol Christmas market will return in 2021

Bristol Christmas market will return to Broadmead in 2021.

It will run between 5 November and 23 December after it was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sven Schmidt, Director of German Events which organises the market, said: "We are very excited to be returning to Bristol this year.

"It was heartbreaking to have to cancel 2020's event, but we always put the safety of our visitors first.

"We are very happy to be able to welcome visitors back to the market once more and hope they enjoy the addition of our snow domes which are a wonderful way to enjoy a seasonal drink with friends and family.

"The whole team can't wait to get started!"

This year's market will bring back the things which it is known for, including traditional handmade gifts, sweet treats such as crepes and churros, German Gluhwein, mulled wine and traditional Bratwurst.

The Christmas market is home to over 50 stalls, and usually features visits from Santa and reindeer visits in December.

Most of the market will be open from 10am to 7pm. Food and drink will be served until 10pm.