Giant sculpture named DOUBT to be installed outside Wells Cathedral

A giant sculpture named 'DOUBT' will be installed on the West Front of Wells Cathedral on 26 August. The new work is by British sculptor Sir Antony Gormley and is on loan to Wells for 18 months.

The West Front is made from local stone and over the centuries, weathering and damage has affected the statues, resulting in a number of vacant niches. It is one of these, Niche 338, which will be occupied by Gormley’s sculpture.

Sir Antony said: "I am very aware of the paradox of placing an object called DOUBT on the facade of a building devoted to belief. But it seems to me that doubting, interrogating, questioning, are all part of belief.

"For me, doubt can be a positive force and the imaginative engine of future possibility. I am interested in conversations in and about time - and in art as a continuum that bring history to now.

"I have chosen this niche outside Wells Cathedral for its exposed position and visibility: the book at the end of the bookshelf."

Wells Cathedral, in the heart of the smallest city in England, is an Anglican cathedral dedicated to St Andrew. Credit: ITV News West Country

He added: "I see DOUBT as an attempt to invoke a feeling of being isolated and exposed on the corner of a Gothic masterpiece.

"In the context of an 800-year-old celebration of hierarchy, I wish to make a space for a contemporary state of mind."

It is not the first time the sculptor has put his artistic stamp on the West Country. Last year, one of his works was installed in Plymouth - though not everyone was impressed.

Although this new sculpture is modestly sized by Gormley standards, great care has still been taken to ensure that there is no impact on the cathedral.

Jez Fry, Clerk of the Works, Wells Cathedral, said: "A temporary plinth, secure non-invasive fixings and protective measures have all been specifically designed to seamlessly integrate the sculpture with the medieval architecture while in position.

"Final planning is now underway for the installation of DOUBT, and to ensure the safety and security of the sculpture as well as the Cathedral.”

The arrival of the sculpture on 26 August is hoped to prompt a number of art and community engagement projects. There will also be a series of art talks at Cedars Hall, the performing arts venue of Wells Cathedral School.