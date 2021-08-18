Multiple fire crews are currently tackling a large blaze at a barn in Somerset.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service tweeted about the incident which is said to involve 500 hay bales inside a barn at a farm in Brean.

People are being told to avoid the area and residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Crews from Weston-Super-Mare are helping to dampen the flames along with crews from Devon and Cornwall.

We'll bring you the latest updates when we have them below.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue say they are still at the scene with 12 fire appliances from across the area. Other emergency services are also at the incident.

Firefighters are using several water jets to extinguish the fire, and the advice remains to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.