Victims sought after man exposes himself on Devon buses

Potential victims who may have been flashed by a man on Devon buses are being urged to come forward.

Officers are investigating a trio of incidents but believe there could be more – and are urging any women to come forward. All of the incidents happened on buses travelling the Exeter to Dawlish route, which also stops in Newton Abbot.

It was reported on each occasion that a man exposed himself and committed an indecent act in front of a lone female passenger.

A woman aged in her 50s reported an incident on the lower deck of the Number 2 service between 8am and 8.40am on Thursday 3 June.

A further report was made by a woman aged in her 20s on Saturday 12 June between 4.50pm and 4.55pm. Another woman in her 50s reported an incident at around 8am on Tuesday 20 July.

Police Constable Helen Harris said: “I am specifically looking to see if there are any other victims and would encourage them to come forward. Incidents may have happened between May and August 3 this year.”

A man aged in his 50s has been recalled to prison for allegedly breaching the terms of his licence.

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 101, or emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/045091/21.