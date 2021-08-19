The year's British Fireworks Championship is dedicated to those who lost their lives in the Keyham shooting incident on 12 August.

People gathered on Plymouth Hoe last night (18 August) for a one-minute silence and shone lights from their phones.

Then at 9:15pm, five red heart-shaped fireworks were launched individually into the night's sky in memory of the victims.

This act of remembrance was then followed by a minute-long round of applause.

People gathered on Plymouth Hoe to pay tribute to the five people who lost their lives. Credit: ITV News West Country

Earlier in the day, a special service was held at St Andrews Church in Plymouth.

Margaret Woodfield from Saltash, who went to the service and later watched the fireworks, said: "It was moving to see the red hearts, but it's important to be at an event that celebrated life as well as recognise those who died."

The five victims of the Keyham shooting:

Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman, aged 51, who was the gunman's mother;

Sophie Martyn, aged three, and her father Lee Martyn, 43;

Stephen Washington, 59;

Kate Shepherd, 66, who was injured at the scene and died later at Derriford Hospital.

After the tribute, the three competing fireworks teams set a high standard, each finishing their ten displays with strong finales.

Smeaton's Tower was illuminated with green hearts. Credit: ITV West Country

Tonight (19 August), three more teams will compete in this much loved spectacular annual event.

The championships have taken place every year since 1997, apart from last year because of the pandemic, and the event is synonymous with Plymouth.

The council has said that this year, the event will give an opportunity for the community to come together after being rocked by the tragic events of last week.