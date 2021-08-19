Hundreds of caravans arrive in Somerset village for Christian festival

Some businesses in a Somerset village have decided to reduce their hours or close after hundreds of people arrived for a Christian festival.

The first people in caravans arrived on Monday 16 August and there are now more than 100 vehicles parked up on a field just off the A371.

It is estimated around 1,000 people are attending the event.

Avon and Somerset Police said it has received some reports of antisocial behaviour and has stepped up patrols. The force confirmed the group has hired the field to host a Christian festival.

"We’ve received a small number of reports of anti-social behaviour in Cheddar in the past week, since about 100 caravans camped on land which has been hired from the landowner for a Christian festival," they said.

"The neighbourhood team are carrying out reassurance patrols and engaging with those in attendance.

"We’d always encourage those experiencing crime or anti-social behaviour to report it by calling 101."

The field has been hired out for a Christian festival. Credit: ITV

A spokesperson for Cheddar Chamber of Commerce say they are concerned the event could deter tourists from visiting the village.

“The chamber is extremely concerned about the impact of this situation on the local economy in what is the height of the tourist season," they said.

“We are concerned as a result, visitors will not be able to go to the pubs and businesses and enjoy their time here and may possibly not want to come back.

“We do not want this situation to have a lasting blight on the tourism in the area.”

Sedgemoor District Council is monitoring the situation but said there is no requirement for planning permission in this case.

"We have had no reports of licensable activities taking place on the land," they added.

"At this stage we are not aware of any breaches of licensing or planning regulations and would have no regulatory reason to engage with the organisers."