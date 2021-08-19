A man has been charged with the rape of a teenager 31 years ago in Cheltenham, after a cold case was reopened by police.

Paul Shakespeare, aged 66, now lives in Carlisle. He has been charged with one count of rape and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public space.

It is alleged he raped an 18-year-old woman who had been walking her dog along the Honeybourne Line on Sunday 29 April 1990.

Shakespeare, who would have been 35 at the time of the offence, was arrested by Sunday 15 August by Gloucestershire Constabulary.

He appeared at Carlisle Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 17 August where he was remanded in custody. He will appear at Carlisle Crown Court at a later date, yet to be decided.

The victim has been informed of the recent developments.

The case was reopened by Gloucestershire Constabulary in 2007 with renewed appeals for information, including on national television in 2008.