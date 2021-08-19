A man has died in a road traffic collision near Sidmouth, prompting a police appeal.

The crash happened on Trow Hill on Tuesday 17 August.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the incident, which involved a black Aprilia motorbike and a Volkswagen Polo, at around 8:35pm.

The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A full forensic investigation of the scene took place and officers are working to establish the cause of the crash.

The road was reopened at around 5:45am on Wednesday 18 August.

Police issued a statement to thank the public for their patience while they investigated the scene.

The force is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information or dashcam footage to email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101 and quote 0897 of Tuesday 17 August.