£9m West Cornwall Hospital extension 'biggest investment in 30 years'

It is almost 20 years since campaigners marched on Downing Street to save West Cornwall Hospital and now there are plans to expand it.

People are being asked what they think of proposals for a £9m outpatients unit at West Cornwall Hospital in Penzance.

The Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust has begun a consultation into the plans before it submits a planning application. Work could start as soon as March 2022, 20 years after thousands of protesters took to the streets of Penzance to save the hospital.

20 years ago, West Cornwall Hospital was slated for closure - now there are expansion plans. Credit: ITV West Country

A drop-in session has already been held to discuss the proposals and people are very much in favour - although they did say the building looked a bit 'blocky' and there were concerns about car parking.

Jim McKenna, Cornwall Councillor for Penzance Promenade, said: “The reaction has been very, very positive. It is the biggest investment we have had in 30 years in terms of the hospital.

“Without exception, everyone was delighted that money was coming in and also people being treated locally.

"Two issues came up, one was that some people thought the design is a bit blocky and the second was about car parking.

“But nobody at all was anything other than positive about the investment and commitment which is being shown towards West Cornwall Hospital. It secures the future of the hospital that myself and others have been campaigning for forever.”

Some people said the design of the new building looked a bit 'blocky', while others were concerned about parking. Credit: Kier Group/RCHT

A working group made up of West Cornwall Hospital, local GPs, councillors and residents is being set up to tackle some of the concerns.

The unit will provide enhanced facilities and space for the Urgent Treatment Centre at the hospital. There will also be more diagnostic services on site and an improvement in IT services. It means some patients will no longer have to travel to Treliske for appointments.

Healthcare staff currently working at the Bellair clinic in Penzance would be based in the new centre, which could release that site for affordable rental housing.

If all goes to plan, the building will be completed by summer 2023.

The consultation on the outpatient unit plans will close on 22 August. You can find out more and fill in a survey here.

Credit: Richard Whitehouse, Local Democracy Reporter