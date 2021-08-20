Former Exmouth mayor jailed for sexually abusing young boys

The former mayor of Exmouth has been jailed for sexually abusing young boys.

John Humphreys, 59, abused two boys - who were aged around 13 and 15 - in the 1990s.

He was found guilty of three counts of serious sexual assault and seven of indecent assault.

He was jailed for 21 years at a hearing at Exeter Crown Court on Friday 20 August and put on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Humphreys, who was the mayor of Exmouth from 2010 to 2012, met the youngest of his victims at a public toilet in Exmouth. He went on to abuse him at addresses in the town and at a shelter near Woodbury Common.

The second victim was abused while he was on work experience.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Timothy Rose described the ex-mayor's crimes as "shocking acts of sexual violence".

It is clear you caused severe psychological harm which has damaged and blighted the life of your victims. Judge Timothy Rose

He added: “You provided positive service to the community in your political career and as Mayor of Exmouth but your pursuit of a respectable life was undertaken while the dark and awful secret of your sexual offending remained unknown."

Jill Macnamara, from the Crown Prosecution Service, praised the courage and bravery of the victims for reporting Humphreys.

"We do not hesitate to prosecute perpetrators of sexual abuse where there is sufficient evidence regardless of how long ago the crimes were committed," she said.

“It takes courage to come forward as an adult to report what happened to you as child especially where the offender has held a position of power within the local community."

Police Sergeant Angela Galasso, of Devon Cornwall Police, said the investigation "shows nobody is above the law".

She said: “Both victims have voiced separately that they feared they would never be believed or that their complaints would be taken seriously.

“I sincerely hope that this guilty verdict will now provide this validation and allow them to feel that they can move on with their lives.”