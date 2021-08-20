Four people and a child have been rescued from dangerous sinking mud in Weston-super-Mare.

Avon and Somerset Fire and Rescue received a call to three people stuck in the mud flats on Sunday 15 August.When the Weston-super-Mare crews arrived at the scene on the beach, they then found two women, two men and a child stuck in the mud.

The group had become marooned in the potentially-perilous situation 500 metres out to sea.

The crews used a hovercraft during the rescue and all five people were safely taken to shore.

The incident happened after a woman had to be rescued from Brean beach after finding herself stuck up to her knees in mud.

The woman, who was visiting the area for the day, tried to free herself but the suction of the mud was too much and Burnham-on-Sea Coastguard Rescue Team was called.

A coastguard spokesman said: “Slightly shocked she tried to get herself out but the suction was too great and she was firmly gripped by the sticky mix of sand, water, and mud.

“When we arrived we could see immediately that she was not very far out at all and that a short walk with our equipment and a little digging would be all we needed.

“While talking to her she had said she wandered down and then across the beach and was on quite firm ground and then suddenly was up to her knees.

“With one leg straight down and the other bent in the walking position, you could see that she had been very unfortunate to find herself in his situation.

“The two mud techs set about releasing her from the muddy confines and she was soon back on the hard standing and feeling very relieved.”

Crews are reminding people to stay safe along the coast ahead of promises the weather is set to warm up.

The spokesman added: “This is a timely reminder before the expected heatwave next week that the mud lurks under the dry windblown sand and what may look safe is actually soft mud beneath ready to trap your feet.

“Stay up on the hard part of the beach, if the tide is out do not follow it."