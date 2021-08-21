Boardmasters: 56 Covid cases around Swansea linked to festival outbreak

At least 56 positive Covid-19 cases have been linked to Newquay's Boardmasters festival - in Swansea Bay alone.

The number of people who have taken to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram to report they contracted Covid-19 at the festival is ever-growing.

Welsh Public Health consultant Sion Lingard says they are concerned people who attended Boardmasters "may not realise they may be infected with Covid-19."

Swansea Bay University Health Board has urged everyone who attended the surf music festival to get tested for Covid if they feel ill after they reported at 'least' 56 people have tested positive for the virus.

Public Health England is expected to release the estimated number of cases in England linked to the event in the next few days.

As well as the classic signs of a new cough, high temperature and loss of taste and smell, symptoms can include sneezing, sore throat, headaches fatigue and any symptom which is unusual for the individual.

Sion Lingard, Public Health Wales health protection consultant in Swansea Bay, said: "We are concerned that some people who attended the Boardmasters festival and are now feeling unwell may not realise they may be infected with Covid-19."

“It’s important they get tested, and if the result is positive, to self-isolate to protect others."

“We are also calling on people to be responsible and remember they must not go to any other event, including festivals, if they have tested positive for Covid-19 or have Covid-19 symptoms. The Delta variant is highly transmissible and even outdoors."

There are worries some infected people who attended Boardmasters could attend Reading and Leeds and pass the virus on further.

Festival goers were offered a Covid-19 vaccination before heading home from the festival Credit: ITV News

What has Boardmasters said about Covid-19 infections?

In a statement, the festival's organisers said they worked closely with public health experts as well as NHS services to manage the risk of infections.

They described the site as "the best ventilated venue in the country", adding: "We asked festival-goers to play their part in reducing the impact of potential infection by showing proof of full vaccination, a negative lateral flow test or immunity from having had the virus before so they could join us on site.

"Like any town, we cannot eliminate risk entirely and, while it is still too early to see from the data if there has been any impact on Covid-19 cases, there are likely to be anecdotal reports of some people who were at the festival among those who test positive in the days following.

"Cornwall Council’s public health team will be closely monitoring the data in the coming weeks, as will we," they added.