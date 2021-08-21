Docking stations could be used across Bristol as a way of keeping e-scooters out of the way of pedestrians when they are not being used.

Since the start of a trial scheme of electric scooters in Bristol, which is being run by Voi, there have been complaints of pavement blocking.

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees is hoping new docking stations could be the answer to the issue.

Bristol City Council is also considering turning some car parking spaces into parking zones specifically for scooters.

E-scooters scattered around Bristol's pavements has become a problem in recent months. Credit: ITV News West Country

Mayor Marvin Rees said. “They’re not docking stations for charging, but just to help make sure that when people drop their scooters off they are all tidy.

“When the teams from Voi go out and replace the batteries overnight, you can see they line them up nice and tidily.

“But sometimes the situation can end up a bit more chaotic, so certainly we’d like some…fenced-off spacing for scooters.”

E-scooters have become part of life in Bristol, with many people using them to get around the city. Credit: ITV News West Country

Mr Rees said Bristol City Council had discussed the matter with Voi.

“It’s probably taking a car parking space away from here and there,” he added, noting each parking space lost would mean lost revenue for the city.

A Bristol City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware that there have been problems caused by large numbers of scooters being parked on pavements and together we are continuing to explore a range of different options to help manage this issue, including using car parking spaces rather than pavements."

Credit: Adam Postans, Local Democracy Reporter