Trustees of Brunel's iconic SS Great Britain are hoping a unique new installation can help the attraction recoup some of the £3 million lost during its enforced lockdown.

'Iron Island' opens to the public on Monday, August 23 for a four-week run, aiming to recreate some of the conditions the steamship would have encountered at sea.

Standing beside the famous iron hull, visitors will experience a light and sound show set to an original piece of writing from local poet Saili Katebe. It's claimed to be the first time in 50 years the sights, sounds and movement of a living sea will surround the ship’s hull.

Director of External Affairs, Nerys Watts, says: "Like other museums and cultural organisations, the last year and half has been incredibly challenging, we've lost £3 million and so it's really important we have a wow experience to welcome people back.

"It's so special and it really brings the ship to life in a very different way. She's never been seen like this before, so it's definitely something we'll think of doing more of, if we can."

The experience, supported by the heritage lottery fund, has cost £100,000 to install, not short of the total cost to build the ship in the mid 1800s.

Saili explains: "We're talking about innovation, human journeys and migration and the role the ship played in that narrative. My hope is that it sparks some curiosity. There's something in there from so many different angles.'Iron Island' continues until September 19 and is part of the entrance fee.