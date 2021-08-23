Tributes have been paid to "Bristol legend" Mary Cook, who has died aged 92.

One of the stars of Channel 4's Gogglebox, she has been described as "one of the nation's favourite pensioners".

Channel 4 announced Mary's death in a statement on Monday 23 August which said she died in hospital surrounded by family.

"She will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew," it said.

Mary was known for her heartwarming relationship with best friend and co-star Marina Wingrove.

The duo met more than a decade ago at St Monica Trust retirement home in Bedminster, south Bristol, and have been friends ever since.

The trust's chief executive David Williams said: “Mary was a much-loved member of the St Monica Trust community and our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by her sad passing.

"Mary’s example is a testament that we never stop developing as people and proof that we are all capable of creating magical things in later life.

"Who would ever have thought that two ladies living in a retirement village in Bristol would be appearing in front of a television audience of four million people every Friday night and doing selfies with fans in their local supermarket?

"But Mary embraced it, and through her and Marina’s exposure on Gogglebox, has helped change the way society thinks about older people.”

The pair joined the Channel 4 show in 2016 and quickly won over the nation with their heartwarming relationship.

Mary was known for her sharp one-liners which would leave Marina - and Channel 4 viewers - in fits of giggles.

Fellow Googlebox stars The Plummers, who are also from Bristol, issued a short statement online following news of Mary's death being made public.

"Very sad news…. Rest easy Mary, you will be missed," they said.

Co-stars Jenny Newby and Lee Riley described Mary as a "warm" and "colourful" character in a tribute posted on Twitter.

"You will be sorely missed by all who watched you and loved you," they added.

The Malone family shared a tribute to Mary on Instagram, it said: "People always used to ask how you were during Covid as the nation took you to their hearts.

"One of the nation's favourite pensioners. You are going to be missed so much."

Visit Bristol also described her as "a Bristolian legend", adding: "Our thoughts are with Mary's family and best friend, Marina."

Many Gogglebox fans say they have been left devastated by the news of Mary's death.

"Gogglebox won't be the same without you," one wrote.

"Oh Mary. You made me laugh out loud so many times on Gogglebox. You will be sadly missed. Thinking of Marina too who has lost her best friend. RIP Mary," another said.