City officials have condemned an 'anti-vax' march in Bristol after a walk-in vaccination centre was forced to close early.

Close to 60 people gathered outside Cabot Circus' walk-in vaccination clinic, encouraging shoppers not to get the vaccine.

Loudspeakers were used to spread anti-vaccination messages and posters were placed over the clinic.

Its staff decided to close it down for safety and welfare reasons meaning it closed at 2pm rather than 7pm.

In response to the closure, Bristol's director of public health Christina Gray said she was "so very sorry that staff and the public have been subject to intimidation.

"It is not acceptable," she added.

Labour MP for Bristol West, Thangam Debbonaire added: "It is just not acceptable for staff of vaccine clinics and members of the public to be intimidated or harassed.

"Covid vaccine is to protect ourselves and our loved ones and the people around us. It's well tested safe and free. I hope everyone affected is OK."

Avon and Somerset Police say they monitored the protest as the organisers had chosen not to engage with officers.

In a statement, the force said: "About 60 people gathered at Castle Park at about 1pm and marched to Cabot Circus where they demonstrated outside a vaccination centre from about 2.30pm.

Around 60 people gathered at the shopping centre this weekend for the march. Credit: Bristol Live

"Neighbourhood and patrolling officers were in contact with clinic staff and with the shopping centre security team throughout. Both police and security officers were present at the vaccination centre to facilitate peaceful protest."

Officials have told ITV News the Cabot circus clinic will reopen on Thursday from 11am. Anyone aged 16 or over can walk in and get a jab.

It comes as the NHS says 16 and 17-year-olds do not need parental permission to get a vaccine.