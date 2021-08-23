Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for the public's help to identify a man who jumped from Clifton Suspension Bridge with a parachute and sparked a major search operation.

The force wants to speak to the base jumper about the incident, which happened shortly after 9.30pm on Sunday 18 July.

At the time it was unclear whether he had landed safely, so the emergency services had to deploy significant resources to try and search for him.

The Portway, which runs below the bridge, was also closed for almost two hours until a review of CCTV revealed the man had used a parachute.

Officers are treating it as a public nuisance incident.

Avon and Somerset Police is asking anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image to phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221162566.