Wiltshire Police has issued a warning to people in the Salisbury area following concerns regarding a potentially contaminated batch of heroin.It follows three reports of medical incidents, two in the Mill Stream area and one at Old George Mall, between 3pm and 7.30pm on Sunday (22 August).The force said investigations are at an early stage, but it believes the three incidents to relate to heroin that was recently purchased.Duty Inspector Gavin Nix said: “Our primary message is always to steer well clear of any illegal drug use.

"However, three similar incidents this evening have given us concerns that there may be contaminated drugs in our community which could lead to further illness."We believe the drugs have been sold in brown paper bags, and would urge anyone who thinks they may have been dealt this batch of drugs to call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency."I'd like to reassure the local community that we are carrying out a detailed investigation to identify those responsible. If you have information which you think could assist our investigation, please call us on 101 and quote log 286 of today's date."