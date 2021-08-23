Weston Air Festival to return in 2022 after two-year break

An air festival which attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the North Somerset coastline each summer has been confirmed for 2022.

Weston Air Festival has been cancelled for two years running due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But North Somerset Council has confirmed the event, in Weston-super-Mare, will return on Saturday 25 June and Sunday 26 June next year.

The event usually sees displays from the RAF Red Arrows and the Battle of Britain Memorial, although the events for next year are yet to be confirmed.

In 2019, the festival attracted an estimated 200,000 people over the two days.

The council's executive member for placemaking and economy Mark Canniford said: "There is no doubt that before the pandemic the air festival had become one of the South West region’s flagship events and of huge importance to the local economy.

"I am thrilled that we are able to bring such a brilliant spectacle back to Weston seafront and beach lawns again next year for both local and national audiences to enjoy."

The 2022 Air Festival will again be managed by Richmond Event Management.

Its managing director Ben Hardy said: “We deliver large-scale, major public events for local authorities across the UK and, whilst we enjoy every single one of them, it’s really nice for us to deliver something on our home turf.”