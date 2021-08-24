Swindon Borough Council has been reprimanded for failing to properly investigate the death of a child while she was in its care.

The Local Government Ombudsman has now upheld a complaint about how the council handled the death of a child in its care in November 2017.

The child, who was severely disabled, lived with her mother normally but was considered a 'looked after child' because she was in regular receipt of respite care. The girl died during one of these periods of being in the council’s care.

The ombudsman said the girl’s mother “complained about the council’s failure to provide information about her deceased daughter’s care while she was a looked-after child.

In its findings, the ombudsman said: "This caused significant distress to Mrs X. The ombudsman finds the council to be at fault because it was unable to show it made any meaningful enquiries about what happened the night Mrs X’s daughter died.

“To remedy the injustice caused, the council has agreed to apologise, make a symbolic payment to her, make enquiries about what happened and reflect on its practices.”

An inquest into the girl's death found she died of natural causes and a case review found there were no safeguarding concerns arising from her death.

The council's leader David Renard said: “We accept the findings of the ombudsman and have improved our processes and provided additional training to staff to ensure families are fully supported in similar circumstances.

“We always strive to provide the very best services we can for our local residents and take all complaints and feedback extremely seriously.

“Only a small proportion of complaints are passed on to the Local Government Ombudsman and last year 99.7 per cent of the complaints we received were resolved through our customer feedback and complaints handling policy.

“The council’s cabinet will discuss the full ombudsman’s report at its meeting in October.”

Credit: Aled Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter