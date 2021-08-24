A unique outdoor theatre performance is expected to take place in Plymouth this weekend after being rescheduled.

The Hatchling will see a dragon roam the city centre before taking flight over the Hoe.

The event was supposed to take place this past weekend but was pushed back as a mark of respect to those affected by the Plymouth shooting.

The dragon will 'hatch' on Saturday 28 August and explore the city.

The performance will include a lullaby sung to The Hatchling by Plymouth acapella group The Lost Sound and a parade of lanterns made by volunteering group Nudge Community Builders.

It's hoped the event will help bring the city together. Credit: Carl Robertshaw

On Sunday 29 August, The Hatchling will undergo a transformation from puppet to kite on the Hoe. She will then take flight from the coast and across the water of Plymouth Sound, lit by spotlights and accompanied by choral music.

Angie Bual, Artistic Director of Trigger, said: “From the messages we have received since the postponement, it's clear that there is a desire to come together in a moment of unity as a community. We hope The Hatchling will be a chance for the city to share something positive.”

The event is being put together by Plymouth City Council, Arts Council England and producers Trigger. Credit: Carl Robertshaw

Charles Hackett, Chief Executive of Mayflower 400, added: “The Hatchling will bring something thoughtful and beautiful to our city, bringing people together at a time when we really need it.

We are incredibly grateful to Arts Council England and to Plymouth City Council for their rapid and vital support to enable Trigger to reschedule this event, which they and many partners have been working on for years as part of the Mayflower 400 cultural programme.”