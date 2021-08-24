Knives seized from 12-year-old boys on Weymouth seafront

Knives have been seized from two 12-year-old boys on Weymouth seafront.

Police officers were called to reports of a disturbance between a group of young people on The Esplanade at 2.30pm on Monday 23 August.

Two people were detained by police after which two knives were recovered and seized.

Investigations are being carried out into what happened and the 12-year-old boys are assisting police with their enquiries.

A spokesperson for Weymouth and Portland Police said: "At approximately 2.30pm on Monday afternoon, we were called to reports of a disturbance on The Esplanade between a group of youths.

"There was mention that two males were allegedly seen in possession of knives during the altercation. Police attended and quickly located two young males matching the description of those believed to be involved.

"Both males were detained for a search, which resulted in two knives being recovered. These have since been seized by police.

"Two 12 year-old local males are assisting us with our enquires. Parents of those involved have been informed and are fully supportive of police action.

"The Neighbourhood Team will be carrying out follow-up visits to speak to others who are identified as being involved. This kind of behaviour and the possession of weapons will not be tolerated."