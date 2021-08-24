Racially-aggravated assault in Bath sees security guard spat at

A security guard in Bath was spat at and verbally abused during a racially-aggravated assault, prompting a police appeal.

Avon and Somerset Police has issued a photograph of an individual they would like to speak to as part of their investigation into a series of racially-aggravated incidents in Dorchester Street, Bath.

The force said a store guard was assaulted, spat at and verbally racially abused.

"The first incident happened on Thursday 22 July. The victim suffered bruising following an assault and was racially abused," a spokesperson for the force said.

"The same individual returned to the store on Sunday 2 August and again on Monday 3August and was verbally abusive and spat toward the security guard."

Officers have offered victim support services and carried out CCTV and other enquiries.

Police are now keen to speak to the man in this image, described as aged between 25 and 35 and slim, with black hair worn in a bun and a short black beard.

If you recognise him or have any other information which could help please call 101 quoting reference 5221166987. Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.