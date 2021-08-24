Play video

Rescue teams in Burnham-on-Sea say this summer has been one of their busiest on record with more people spending time in the area as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands more families have opted to holiday here in the West Country rather than go abroad, causing a surge in demand on services across the region.

Volunteers at Burnham Area Rescue Boat (BARB) Search and Rescue say they are experiencing a huge increase in call-outs and ahead of the bank holiday weekend are urging people to take care in the area.

The team say they have experienced 25 call-outs this year, with most of them taking place during the summer holiday months.

BARB Search and Rescue works closely with the coastguard - using its hovercraft and expertise to help people out of the mud and avoid fast-changing tides around the area.

"People are coming from across the country. For obvious reasons they are not travelling abroad and they are finding themselves in unfamiliar surroundings," Mark Newman, chair of BARB Search and Rescue team said.

"Here we have the second highest tidal range in the world, difficult dangerous mud flats in some parts as well. It is easy for people to get themselves stuck here."

The team is run entirely by volunteers and one of them said there had been a number of "close-calls" during the past year.

"The tide with a good wind behind it will travel at seven miles an hour so it is vital we get there as soon as possible," volunteer Alan Heal said.

"We have had a couple of very, very close calls over the past 12 months."

This bank holiday weekend is expected to bring even more crowds to the area but the BARB team along with the coastguards have warned people to enjoy the beach and coastline safely.