Search underway for heavily pregnant 17-year-old missing from Wiltshire

Concern is growing for a missing 17-year-old from Wiltshire who is heavily pregnant.

A search is underway for Codi-Jayne Picking and Wiltshire Police have issued an appeal in the hope of finding her.

She was seen leaving an address in Durrington, near Amesbury, in the early hours of Tuesday 24 August.

The force said: "Concerns are growing for her welfare and we would urge anyone who has seen her this morning or who has any information about where she is, to please call us.

"She is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, with light brown/blonde hair and is wearing black leggings, a black vest top and a black fluffy cardigan.

"Codi-Jayne, if you see this appeal, please call someone to let them know you are safe."

Anyone with information should call 101/999 quoting log 47 of today (24/08).