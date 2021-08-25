Police are searching for a man who exposed himself to a woman in her 80s before taking hold of her skirt in a "sexually-motivated" assault.

Avon and Somerset Police have issued an appeal for information following the assault in Taunton.

The man is described as aged between 30 and 40 and was wearing an anorak and jeans at the time of the incident.

Officers want to hear from anyone who was near St John's Church, Staplegrove, between 4.30pm and 5.15pm on Sunday 22 August.

"The lady was walking through the churchyard in Manor Road when she came across a man who was exposing himself. The man approached her and took hold of her skirt," a police spokesperson said.

The woman was able to walk on and report the incident to family members, who contacted the police.

The spokesperson added: "Understandably, while not injured, this incident has left her very distressed and reluctant to walk out on her own. Uniformed officers continue to carry out reassurance patrols in the area, although this is the only incident reported."

The victim said he had a dishevelled appearance and was overweight with "scraggly" mousey-brown hair.

The woman told officers she saw someone else on her walk who may have witnessed the incident and police have urged that person to come forward. If you were there, or have dashcam or other footage that could help, call 101 quoting reference 5221193740. Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.