Bath rescue dog named Britain’s ‘most unwanted’ after four years in home

A stray lurcher in Bath has been named Britain’s most unwanted dog after spending four years in a rescue home.

Sue was rescued in the city in 2017 and has been living at the RSPCA’s Bath Cats and Dogs Home ever since.

During that time, 941 of her fellow kennel-mates have been adopted and found new homes.

After recently marking her fourth year at the home, staff have renewed their appeal to find Sue a family.

Sue has seen more than 900 of her kennel-mates find new homes. Credit: RSPCA

‘We’re desperate to find her a home’

Chief Executive of Bath Cats and Dogs Home Rachel Jones said: “We’re at a loss as to why poor Sue hasn’t been rehomed.

“We all absolutely adore her and love taking her out for long walks and giving her lots of attention but we’re desperate to find her her own home.

We believe that Sue’s colour may be putting people off. Rachel Jones, Chief Executive of Bath Cats and Dogs Home

Research by the charity has shown brindle-coated dogs, like Sue, often take longer to rehome.

She was briefly rehomed in 2018 but was returned to the charity after her new owner’s circumstances suddenly changed.

Staff said Sue needs an experienced owner who will be confident taking her muzzle on and off.

She is described as having “challenging behaviours”, which staff have been working on with her.

Staff say Sue is looking for an experienced owner. Credit: RSPCA

Any potential new owner will need to continue this training with her at home.

Rachel added: “Sue is a sweet and clever pup who can get a little overexcited at times so would benefit from owners who can continue her training.

“She walks nicely on the lead and would like an active home where she can enjoy going out for regular, long walks.

“She is very affectionate and loves to curl up on the sofa with you as well as get involved in a good game with her toys.”

To find out more about Sue, email rehoming@bcdh.org.uk.