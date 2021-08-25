Cornwall has the highest coronavirus infection rate of any local authority region in England.

According to the latest figures released by Public Health England, Cornwall now has six of the top eight areas for infections rates anywhere in the country with 769.7 cases per 100,000 people.

The high rates come just two weeks after the Boardmasters Festival was held in Newquay. Almost 5,000 coronavirus cases had been linked to that festival so far.

Around 50,000 people attended the festival but parts of Newquay were already among the worst-hit places in England for Covid cases.

Covid rates across Cornwall in number of cases per 100,000

Newquay East - 2,147.3

Newquay West - 1,648

Minor & Porth - 1,536

St Ives & Halsetown - 1,164

Truro South & Central - 1,083

Perranporth & Goonhavern - 1,061

The figures related to the period between August 13 and August 19.

Professor Mike Wade, Deputy Regional Director of PHE, said the 15-24 age bracket in the south west had 1,700 cases per 100,000 - the highest of any other region in the country.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday 25 August, Prof Wade said the increasing case numbers are not surprising due to more large gatherings taking place now restrictions have stopped.

"We we are going to see more large scale events and and I think there are festivals due to occur this weekend," he said.

Boardmasters music and surfing festival, in Cornwall, August. Credit: PA Media

"We know that when more people mix there are more opportunities for the virus to spread

"If you haven't been vaccinated, two doses is absolutely key and that will provide strong protection against severe illness related to Covid-19."

He also asked people to consider wearing a face covering in enclosed spaces and on public transport.

We all need to understand that living with Covid is not the same as behaving as if it no longer exists. Professor Mike Wade

"We've all got a part to play in driving down the rate, and this is particularly important as we enter September of our children in young people return to school, college and university," he said.

The Visit Cornwall tourist board released a statement after the latest figures were released, with CEO Malcolm Bell telling the PA Agency visitors should “treble their efforts as much as possible” with the hands, face, space guidance and try to remain outdoors.

The Cornish tourist board urged people not to visit unless they have pre-booked and taken a lateral flow test before arrival.

Cornwall tourism bosses warn of coronavirus spike following Boardmasters Festival.

“We are asking people not to come unless they have booked ahead and request they take a lateral flow test before, during and after (their) stay so that (people) can be safe and help us to manage the current spike," Mr Bell said.

"There is concern and most local residents will be happier in a week or so, when the peak season is over and an older demographic visits as there are too many occurrences of overcrowding in honey pots.

“We are asking visitors to look at visiting other parts of Cornwall."