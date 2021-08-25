Diggerland Devon has announced it will close for the 'foreseeable future' from next month.

The theme park attraction said it will close from September 5 because of the issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Diggerland said the decision had been made with "deep regret" and had "not been easy to make".

We would like to thank all of our staff working at the Diggerland Devon park for their hard work and dedication over the last year and a half. Diggerland

A Diggerland representative said: "It is with deep regret that due to circumstances beyond our control we must close the Diggerland park located in Devon. This decision has most definitely not been an easy one to make.

"Our other Diggerland parks located in Kent, Yorkshire and Durham will remain open with business as usual.

"It most definitely has not been easy but the vast majority of our staff have been amazing during this difficult time."

The statement from the theme park added staff will be in touch with customers who have booked to go there after the site closes at 5pm on September 5.

"All customers who have booked to visit the Devon park post the closure date, have either been contacted already or will be contacted very soon regarding alternative arrangements," the statement said.

"We would encourage those who want to experience the thrills of driving real diggers, dumpers and other construction machinery to come to Diggerland during the last few weeks of opening."