Family pay tribute to 'wonderful' son who died in motorbike crash

The family of a 20-year-old man who died when his motorcycle hit a deer before colliding with a car have paid tribute to him.

Jake Knight, from Exmouth, has been described as the "most wonderful son" and a "kind-hearted, gentle" person.

He died on Tuesday 17 August as a result of the collision in Trow Hill, in Sidford.

Devon and Cornwall Police have now released a tribute from his family.

“Tragically taken from us far too soon, our beloved angel Jake. The most wonderful, kind-hearted, gentle person we had the honour of knowing and loving for 20 years.

He touched the hearts and lives of so many on his short journey; a very special human being who we loved and will always love. Jake Knight's family

"Jake, you have left a massive void not only in our lives, but also in the lives of those lucky enough to have known you.

“You will still be part of us always and forever. Hope you have lots of bikes to ride in biker heaven.

“No words can ever express the pain we now bear, thank you for 20 years of love and laughter and for being part of our lives.

“We will be together again one day Mum, Dad, Neve and all of the family xxxx.”