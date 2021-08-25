Staff at a restaurant in Yeovil have said a note left behind by a customer "means a lot" to them after a difficult year.

The customer left behind the 'Thank You' note at the Castello, recognising the service they received during a busy evening of service at the restaurant on Friday 20 August.

In the note the customer also praised the "yummy food" they enjoyed at the restaurant.

The note read: “To the waitresses and waiters, Thank you for being so lovely and giving us our yummy food!

“I loved my sphageti (I think that’s how you spell it). You are very nice and you definitely get a five star rating from me!”

Castello staff received this letter from a young customer who was with her mother and grandmother.

The general manager of the restaurant Johnny Zhejani said the note was left on a table by a little girl, who was around six years old. She had been eating dinner with her mother and grandmother.

Mr Zhejani also said he had seen a large increase in customer footfall since restrictions have been lifted on the hospitality sector earlier this summer.

It was very, very nice and means a lot because we have been closed for nearly six months, doing nothing at all. Johnny Zhejani

He revealed that around 70% of customers are from outside of Yeovil. “Last week, we had a family who came three times in one week while on holiday in Somerset," he said.

“This August so far has been like last year and it’s not just in our restaurant - everyone is busy.”