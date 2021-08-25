First-time Paralympian Reece Dunn has claimed a medal for Great Britain on day one of the swimming at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Dunn had to settle for silver in the S14 100m butterfly as Brazilian Gabriel Bandeira pipped him to first place with a Paralympic record of 54.76.

Plymouth Leander swimmer Dunn - the world record holder - finished 0.36 seconds behind Bandeira after falling short as he battled to overhaul his rival during a hard-fought second length.

Dunn was third off the blocks in the final, which meant he had more to make up. Credit: PA

The 25-year-old had showed his skills as the fastest qualifier, setting a Paralympic record of 55.99, which he and - crucially Bandeira - then broke in the final.

Reece Dunn said, "I'm a little bit disappointed with my finish, I lost it there, but still happy nonetheless.

"I knew it was going to be a tough race coming in and it was going to go down to the last five metres and he obviously beat me to it."

Silver medallist Reece Dunn shakes hands with the winner, Gabriel Bandeira, after a hard-fought race. Credit: PA

Dunn - who was diagnosed with autism as a teenager - will get another chance.

He is competing in three further events this week so there is hope that he will win that gold.