Surfer ‘lucky to be alive’ after nearly drowning at Cornish beach

A surfer from Cornwall has spoken of his “lucky” escape after nearly drowning in a spring tide.

Jonathan Davies had gone for a surf at Porthtowan Beach in May last year when the incident happened.

The 48-year-old, who is an experienced surfer and runner, was found unconscious in the water and had to be dragged 150m to the shore.

He was given mouth-to-mouth on the beach before being taken to Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro, where he was placed in an induced coma.

Jonathan pictured with his family. Credit: BPM Media

The dad-of-two came round the following day, and was able to return “home to his beautiful family” 10 days later.

Now, he is running the London Marathon to raise money for the RNLI.

"I was first saved by the incredibly fast and experienced actions from a crew of brilliant surfers and friends who spotted me floating in the water,” he said.

"They dragged me about 150 metres through the sea, handling rips, a big set of waves and multiple surfboards all banging around - to the shore.

"Giving me vital mouth-to-mouth breaths, in very challenging conditions, I can only imagine how utterly exhausted they must have been by the time they got me to the beach.

Once on the beach, the support was extended by another group of highly experienced off-duty lifeguards, friends and other surfers. The coastguard were called, two lifeboats launched (I think) - with the St Agnes lifeboat arriving on the scene, followed by the Coastguard rescue helicopter and three ambulances at Chapel Porth. Jonathan

"It doesn't get much bigger than that in terms of emergency response."

Jonathan’s wife, Victoria Davies, has since joined the RNLI as one of its newest recruits.

Jonathan's wife Victoria has since joined the RNLI. Credit: BPM Media

This October, the web designer will run the London Marathon to raise vital funds for the charity.

"I owe everyone who was there that day my life and there is no doubt, without the first surfers on the scene, I would not be here today,” he added.

For more on Jonathan’s fundraising, or to donate, click here.