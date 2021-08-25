A top eventer has spoken of his devastation after four horses were killed when a lorry crashed into their broken-down truck.

Nick Gauntlett was heading to the Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials in Perthshire when the accident happened on Tuesday 24 August.

The truck broke down on the A9 – just 30 minutes from the event – and all team members left the vehicle while the horses remained inside.

While waiting for recovery services, Mr Gauntlett and his team watched on in horror as a lorry ploughed into the side of their truck.

His horse, Party Trick, died alongside three animals belonging to US-born eventer Sophie Hulme.

Police Scotland are investigating the circumstances of the crash and said two people were taken to hospital for treatment.

Mr Gauntlett is an international eventer and coach based in Chipping Sodbury, South Gloucestershire.

“My amazing my family are fine and that is definitely the main thing," he said in a post on Facebook.

He added: “We sat on the grass verge and watched a lorry plough into our truck.

“You don’t need the details, but we lost all four horses on board. We are obviously all heartbroken.”

Gloucestershire-based Ms Hulme, who was already at Blair Castle, said: “I am so absolutely devastated and at a loss for words.

“Three of my lovely horses my precious babies are gone. Taken far too soon from this world."

She said her world is "completely upside down" as she thanked people for their kind messages after the collision.

It’s going to be hard for a while and it’s going to be tough but the best we can do is soldier on. Sophie Hulme

“Everyone please give your horses an extra hug and kiss from me as you never know what might happen.”

In a statement, the Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials sent "heartfelt sympathies" to everyone involved, describing the incident as "heart-breaking".

“Eventing is a family and what support we can provide we will. We are grateful that no-one in Nick’s lorry was injured in the accident,” it added.

A Police Scotland spokesman said inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash remain ongoing.”