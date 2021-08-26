An e-scooter rider who was caught drink-driving on the A38 in Plymouth has been banned from driving for three years.

Kevin Elliott pleaded guilty to riding a Mi e-scooter on the main road while over the legal limit on June 1.

The 53-year-old, of Millwood Drive in Leigham, had 57 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - which is above the legal limit of 35 micrograms.

Elliott also admitted possession of the Class B drug cannabis.

Elliot was banned from driving all vehicles for three years (pictured: a stock image of an e-scooter rider). Credit: PA

Appearing at Plymouth Magistrates' Court, Elliott was disqualified from driving all vehicles for three years and ordered to pay £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also handed a three-week electronically-monitored curfew meaning he was confined to his house and garden from 9pm to 7am each night until August 31.

Plymouth magistrates are dealing with more illegal e-scooter drivers as their popularity soars. However, the same laws apply to e-scooter riders as anyone else on the road.